Naperville man was driving drunk and going over 100 mph when crash killed 3 people: prosecutors

A Naperville man is being held on a $500,000 bond for allegedly driving over 100 mph while drunk and causing a crash that killed three people.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on Oct. 30, 2021, Lisle police responded to a crash at the intersection of Warrenville Road and Corporate West Drive.

Involved in the crash were two vehicles, one which was split in half. Inside that vehicle was 46-year-old Andrew Purtill, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the second vehicle, which authorities say was driven by 22-year-old Brendan Wydajewski, were 21-year-old Graciela Leanos and 22-year-old Geovanny Alvarez. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Wydajewski was found seriously injured on the ground near the driver’s side of vehicle, police said. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment and released on Nov. 28.

Lisle police say they also found two handguns located in the vehicle driven by Wydajewski.

Wydajewski was allegedly driving his vehicle about 122 mph when he crashed into Purtill’s vehicle. Police say Wydajewski had a blood-alcohol content of .147.

"Like all alleged DUI cases, the case against Mr. Wydajewski was 100% avoidable," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin said. "As I have said countless times in the past, if you have been drinking, do not drive. This is particularly relevant now, as we begin the holiday season. It is a very simple idea but unfortunately, in far too many instances, people feel they are able to drive when they are not, and tragedy follows as alleged in this case."

Brendan Wydajewski | DuPage County state's attorney's office

Wydajewski is charged with three counts of aggravated DUI causing death, unlawful possession of a firearm, and transportation or possession of open alcohol by a driver.

He is due in court on Jan. 11, 2022.