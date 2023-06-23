Naperville police officer charged with official misconduct

A Naperville police officer was charged with official misconduct after running a license plate of a vehicle for purposes than that police business.

Anthony Cimilluca, 48, turned himself in to authorities Thursday where he was charged with one count of official misconduct, a Class 3 felony.

According to a Feb. 14th complaint, Cimilluca "knowingly performed an act that he knew he was forbidden by law to perform, by using the Law Enforcement Agencies Data System (LEADS) in violation of the LEADS Administrative Code."

Cimilluca posted 10 percent of a $10,000 arrest warrant and was released from custody on Thursday.

"While the allegations against Mr. Cimilluca are very serious, I would like to stress that these allegations are in no way indicative of the outstanding work of the men and women in the Naperville Police Department," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. "The Naperville Police Department is one of the finest police departments in the State and this appears to be an isolated incident with no other officers involved."

Cimilluca is scheduled for an arraignment on July 24th.