Naperville police search for suspect accused of robbing 7-Eleven

Naperville police are searching for an offender who robbed a 7-Eleven Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a 911 call at approximately 12:16 a.m. for a robbery in progress at the store located at 1663 North Route 59.

According to Naperville police, the offender entered the store and demanded the clerk give him money, cigarettes and electronics.

The offender also implied that he had a weapon, though one was not displayed.

The offender then left the store prior to police arriving to the scene.

He was last seen walking northbound.

The store clerk was not injured.

Police say the offender is described as male, Black and in his early 20s.

If anyone has additional information regarding this investigation, police are asking you to call the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6665 and ask for the Investigations Division.