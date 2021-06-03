Naperville SoulFest to celebrate Black culture this weekend

Tickets are on sale for Naperville SoulFest.

The festival will take place Saturday at Naper Settlement on South Webster Street from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Gospel stars Keke Wyatt and LeAndria Johnson will perform live.

There will also be food and artisan vendors.

Attendees can also visit with representatives of local health, education, and social service organizations to receive valuable wellness and lifestyle information.

General admission is $10, VIP tickets are $75, and Family Pack Admission for 4 is $45.