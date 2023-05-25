National Missing Children's Day: At least 119 families in Illinois waiting for a child to come home

Thursday is National Missing Children's Day and in Illinois, there are at least 119 families waiting for a child to come home.

A long-running database kept by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children lists a 1963 disappearance as Illinois' oldest cold case.

That child along with seven others would now be over the age of 60.

The FBI says National Missing Children's Day is a reminder for parents to take precautions and preparations ahead of trouble.

Parents are encouraged to download the FBI's free Child ID App to upload photos and personal information that is key to missing persons investigations.