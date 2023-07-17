Near West Side shooting sends 2 men to hospital

Two men were wounded in a shooting Monday morning on Chicago's Near West Side.

Police found the men, 23 and 26, suffering from gunshot wounds just before 2 a.m. in the 1600 block of West Van Buren Street.

The 23-year-old had been shot three times and the 26-year-old was struck once on the arm.

Both were taken to Stroger Hospital where they were listed in fair condition.

There is no one in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.