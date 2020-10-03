Nearly 2,500 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, 31 additional deaths

On Saturday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,442 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 31 additional confirmed deaths.

Of the 31 deaths, six were reported in Cook County.

IDPH is reporting a total of 300,088 cases, including 8,774 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

The seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent is 3.4%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 71,634 specimens for a total of 5,834,762.

As of Friday night, 1,535 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 361 patients were in the ICU and 140 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.