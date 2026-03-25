NEIU student sexually assaulted inside campus housing, officials say

The Brief A 21-year-old Northeastern Illinois University student was sexually assaulted over the weekend in campus housing, officials said. The incident appears to involve someone known to the victim, with no forced entry or ongoing threat to the campus. Police and university officials are investigating, and support resources are available for students.



A Northeastern Illinois University student was reportedly sexually assaulted in campus housing over the weekend on Chicago's Northwest Side.

What we know:

The 21-year-old was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man around 7 a.m. on Sunday at The Nest student housing, according to NEIU and Chicago police.

"At this time, it is believed that the individuals involved are known to one another, that there was no forced entry, and that there is no indication of an ongoing threat to the campus community," NEIU officials said in a statement.

The victim was taken to Swedish Memorial Hospital where her condition was not immediately available. NEIU police and CPD's Area Five detectives are investigating.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the sexual assault is asked to contact university police at police@neiu.edu or call (773) 442-4100.

"We recognize that incidents of this nature are deeply concerning," the university said in a statement. Support resources are available to all students, including confidential counseling services and assistance through the Dean of Students Office. Should any student feel threatened or unsafe, they should immediately report to the University Police."