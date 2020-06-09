New drive-in movie theater opens in Chicago

Despite the city canceling all of its summer festivals on Tuesday, there is one pastime you can enjoy with the family.

A new drive-in movie theater has opened in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood.

“We’ve been racking our brain on how we can use our facility,” said Bryce Bowman.

Bowman owns Chitown Futbol, which has served Chicago for 20 years with indoor soccer and more. But when the coronavirus hit, Bowman and his staff found promise in their parking lot.

At one end of the parking lot is eight shipping containers, stacked and welded together, providing the structure for the drive-in movie screen that now serves as the home for "Chitown Movies."

In an effort to maintain social distancing, about half of the total amount of vehicles are allowed in the lot. Guests are asked to say in their cars and wear masks if they leave their vehicles.

“Ultimate goal for people tonight is to be able to get out, have a little family fun in a safe environment,” Bowman said.

You can enhance the movie experience with treats like popcorn, drinks, and even wings and tacos -- all delivered right to your car.

“We’ve never done this before, but we're sure our customers are going to have a great time and we want to encourage everybody from Chicago to come out,” Bowman said.