Philadelphia family adopts dog of terminally ill Philadelphia woman

A Philadelphia family was selected from hundreds of applicants to adopt the dog of a terminally ill Philadelphia woman.

Valarie Alexander wanted to find a new home for her dog, Rosie, after she was told that she only has weeks left to live due to brain cancer.

FOX 29's Chris O'Connell shared Valarie's story on Tuesday and soon enough thousands of applicants from around the world reached out about Rosie.

"I want to make sure she gets as much love after I’m gone as she gives. I don’t want her to be sad, or locked in a cage or treated badly. I want someone who loves her," Valarie said.

She didn't only want to find a home for her beloved Rosie, she also wanted to meet the dog's new caretakers before she passes.

The Philly family, in the Pine Valley section, has two children and a big backyard for Rosie to enjoy.

"All I know is I am alive today and anything beyond that is a gift, which is true for everyone," Valarie said.