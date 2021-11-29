New report suggests gift cards are 'most requested gift of the season'

A new report shows that a lot more people plan to give gift cards this year.

So why are gift cards getting so much more popular? According to the Blackhawk Network, shoppers plan to spend 41-percent of their budget on gift cards, which is 27-percent more than last year.

That is partly because gift cards are easier.

It is also because many shoppers are worried about supply chain issues and would just rather not waste their time looking for the perfect gift.

If you do have to give gift cards, never fear. Yours could be the most popular gift under the tree.

"Recipients love gift cards. You get to go buy what you want. It's really a fantastic experience, which is why it keeps being the most requested gift of the season," said

And remember a gift card is a gift. Etiquette experts say you're still expected to send a thank you card and let the giver know what you purchased with it.