New Rush building will focus on cancer and neurosciences

A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday for the new Joan and Paul Rubschlager Building at Rush University Medical Center is expanding healthcare in Chicago.

The building houses Rush’s new Cancer and Neurosciences Centers.

Senator Dick Durbin was on hand for the event, saying the building adds to how Chicago is a global leader in healthcare.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

"For certain challenges, medical challenges, this will be the place that will be highly recommended by doctors all over the Midwest, if not the world," Durbin said.

We're told the new building will care for 127,000 patients by 2027, which is almost double the current number of patients being treated.