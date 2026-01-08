A new T.J. Maxx is headed to Lincoln Park in 2026

The Brief T.J. Maxx signed a 10-year lease for 26,000 square feet of a retail space at 939 W. North Ave. The development is expected to open in fall 2026. Developers say the Lincoln Park location's foot traffic, transit access and covered parking made it an attractive spot for the retailer.



A T.J. Maxx store is coming to Lincoln Park as part of a major renovation at a prominent North Avenue retail site.

What we know:

The national apparel and home goods retailer has signed a 10-year-lease for a 26,000 square feet of a street-level retail space at 939 W. North Ave.

The store is expected to open in fall of 2026.

What they're saying:

The project is being led by MCZ Development and Farpoint Development and includes a full modernization of the building, with upgraded structures, contemporary amenities and larger floor-to-ceiling windows designed to enhance the retail experience.

Developers said the Lincoln Park location appealed to T.J. Maxx because of its high foot traffic, walkable neighborhood setting, access to public transit and on-site covered parking exclusive for the building.

TJ Maxx will join tenants including Fitness Formula Clubs, Iteld Plastic Surgery, and Urban Oasis.