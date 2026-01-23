New training institute opens in Chatham to expand career and digital skills access

The Brief The Co-Lab-oratory Training Institute has officially opened on Chicago’s South Side following a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Chatham-based space offers digital training, career coaching, creative resources, and community support services. Organizers say the goal is to empower residents to build skills, create opportunity, and invest in their own futures.



A new community space on Chicago’s South Side is aiming to turn access into opportunity.

What we know:

The Co-Lab-Oratory Training Institute officially opened Friday following a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The new space is designed to help residents pursue career opportunities, explore creativity, and build digital skills.

Located in the Chatham neighborhood, the Co-Lab-oratory is designed to serve community members as a stepping stone toward a future that's fully connected. Organizers say the goal is to encourage residents to build their own wealth and achieve outcomes larger than they see for themselves.

The Touch Gift Foundation, which has supported South Side residents for years, will now be able to expand its reach through the new facility.

The space, located at 79th Street and Champlain Avenue, features a digital learning lab, media suite, career closet, and a food pantry.

Programs offered range from AI training and career coaching to computer and literacy classes.

What they're saying:

For founder Keona Owens and the project’s partners, the new institute represents a long-term investment in the community.

"What it means to me is change," Owens said. "We're looking to create an ecosystem of resources, so literally from people who are low-literate to people who want to start their own business. So our goal is to provide a service to help people change the trajectory of their life."

"We're here to help," said Laisha McDaniel, founder of LLF Consulting. "We're here to serve. They don't have to do this alone. When they're ready, we're available."

What you can do:

For more information, visit the Co-Lab-Oratory's website.