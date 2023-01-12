Expand / Collapse search

Nicor Gas customers may be eligible for $250 in bill assistance

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Consumer
FOX 32 Chicago

Nicor customers could see higher gas bills

Your gas bill might be more expensive next year.

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Eligible Nicor Gas residential customers can apply for a grant of up to $250 a year beginning next week. 

The Salvation Army’s Shield of Caring program will offer natural gas bill assistance to help families who are past-due on their monthly payments.

The program aims to assist those facing hardships like job loss, illness, military deployment, disability or other circumstances. 

Households with gross income below 400% of the Federal Poverty Level in the last 30 days can apply for the program at www.shieldofcaring.com.

Customers in need of assistance are encouraged to apply for grants from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) or the Sharing Program first to get the most help. 

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

During the first year of the program, The Salvation Army distributed $1.75 million in grants to support 8,000 customers with past-due bills.