Nicor Gas customers may be eligible for $250 in bill assistance

Eligible Nicor Gas residential customers can apply for a grant of up to $250 a year beginning next week.

The Salvation Army’s Shield of Caring program will offer natural gas bill assistance to help families who are past-due on their monthly payments.

The program aims to assist those facing hardships like job loss, illness, military deployment, disability or other circumstances.

Households with gross income below 400% of the Federal Poverty Level in the last 30 days can apply for the program at www.shieldofcaring.com.

Customers in need of assistance are encouraged to apply for grants from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) or the Sharing Program first to get the most help.

During the first year of the program, The Salvation Army distributed $1.75 million in grants to support 8,000 customers with past-due bills.