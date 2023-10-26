Iowa Amber Alert subject located in Indiana: 14-year-old Nina Williams found safe

The subject of an Amber Alert in Iowa was located in Hammond, Indiana, on Wednesday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., Iowa State Patrol contacted dispatchers in northwest Indiana regarding the missing subject, 14-year-old Nina Williams, who is disabled and has special care needs. She was taken by her noncustodial mother, 36-year-old Jessica Rae Williams.

Iowa State Patrol told the dispatchers that Jessica and Nina may be in the area of the Indiana Welcome Center, located off I-80 at Kennedy Ave. An officer was given a description of the vehicle they were in, and he located it. He pulled them over as they were leaving the Hampton Inn, police said.

Jessica was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Lake County Jail. She will be extradited back to Iowa. Nina was unharmed and placed into the custody of Child Protective Services until she can be reunited with her custodial guardian.

No further information was provided by police.