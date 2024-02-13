Expand / Collapse search

Nine puppies killed in house fire as crews work to determine cause

By Chris Williams
Published 
Pets and Animals
Fox TV Stations
877ffd84- article

Firefighters in Utah said a house fire claimed the lives of nine puppies. (Credit: The South Davis Metro Fire Department)

SALT LAKE CITY - A house fire in Utah claimed the lives of nine puppies.

The South Davis Metro Fire Department said the fire broke out Monday around 5:30 p.m. local time at a two-story duplex. 

Firefighters were able to cool the flames from the basement before entry. 

Authorities say one occupant was able to get out and was taken to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. 

RELATED: Massachusetts police K9 tracks scent for over 2 miles to find missing 12-year-old in freezing cold

Search crews then found and removed nine puppies. Crews tried to revive them, but the animals succumbed to their injuries. 

A large snake was also removed but appeared to be unharmed. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 