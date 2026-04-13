NIPSCO customers speak to IURC about utility bills: 'You're not a rubber stamp'

The Brief Commissioners from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission held a public listening session on energy affordability. It comes after IURC launched an 'investigative inquiry' on March 24. Commissioners found more than 3500 NIPSCO customers were overbilled for twice the amount of their actual usage.



NIPSCO customers had the opportunity to speak with state utility regulators about their utility bills on Monday.

What we know:

For months, several Northwest Indiana viewers reached out to Fox Chicago about their NIPSCO bills during the winter months. Some have said their bills have doubled or even tripled this past winter compared to the year before.

It's resulted in several Facebook groups forming, where customers have compared their utility bills with others. It also resulted in the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission launching an investigation into the billing practices of NIPSCO.

Commissioners are holding several town halls across the state, where they want to hear from residents about their NIPSCO bills.

Last month, the IURC launched an 'investigative inquiry' into energy affordability.

During a meeting in March, where the largest utilities presented their rates and answered questions to commissioners, IURC commissioner Andy Zay said more than half of the complaints they received this year were from NIPSCO customers. They said the number of those complaints is already at the level of the total number of complaints they received in the entire calendar year of 2025.

"The outrage is real, and I'm not even sure we've gotten close to the heart of it today," said Andy Zay, IURC commissioner. "We've received thousands of complaints, we know there's been rallies, hundreds of people, very active complaining in this space, which is really what drove us to this moment. We've lost a lot of trust in ratepayers and consumers."

"There's been some movement in the Indiana legislature to fix affordability problems, and that's great, but we want make sure that we're not just fixing some of the symptomatic problems we're seeing, but we want it fixed, systemic problems," said Parr.

Public meeting in Gary:

On Monday, Zay and commissioner David Ziegner hosted the public listening session at the Gary Public Library. Zay talked about how the ultimate goal was about providing short and long-term solutions for Indiana residents. He said he plans on making recommendations to Governor Mike Braun, state lawmakers and 'suggestions' to the utility companies. Zay described it as a collaborative effort.

"For my part, I do want to make a difference and I do want to make sure things come out. I didn't take this job to just come out here and listen to you tonight," said Zay. "I want to listen to you and come up with action steps to try and make a difference."

Despite Zay's comments, some who attended Monday's public meeting weren't satisfied by that response.

"I don't know if we can wait three to six months for all of this to happen, I think it should happen sooner than that, I think there should be some kind of relief very soon in the future," said Carolyn McCrady.

Indiana State Senator Mark Spencer, D-Gary, attended the meeting and spoke about his constituents who have continually called his office, asking questions about why their utility bills have gone up and where their money is going. Spencer talked about how they've done everything they can to tighten their budgets and cut back on spending, but are still in a financial bind.

"They're still finding themselves in a position where the numbers simply aren't adding up and what they're asking for right now very plainly, simply, for help," said Spencer.

NIPSCO's response:

NIPSCO has told Fox Chicago that the higher bills were driven by colder than average winter, market-driven gas prices and infrastructure investments. The company confirmed in January that a portion of what customers pay for their utility bills goes to upgrading and maintaining the infrastucture.

RELATED: NIPSCO customers with message to CEO on high utility bills: 'How are they surviving?'

Part of that statement said in part,

"These charges go toward maintaining our 18,100 miles of distribution pipelines and 720 miles of transmission pipelines, responding to service calls, and ensuring safe, reliable service for more than 900,000 customers. They also fund system upgrades to improve safety, reliability, and long-term service, as well as financing the cost of those improvements."

Some customers voiced frustration and anger about what the future holds for their utility bills and the possibility their bills could rise once again in the summer or next winter. That's why they wanted to speak to commissioners of the IURC.

"Remember, you're not a rubber stamp, even though a lot of people probably think you are, but why is that? Because of the way you respond to the grief the people bring to you every time there's a hearing and you go back and do the same thing," said McCrady.

What's next:

There are two more public listening sessions taking place next week in Terre Haute and Indianapolis.