Federal complaint filed against NIU alleges 2 programs violate the constitution

A new federal complaint is accusing Northern Illinois University (NIU) of discrimination based on race and sex.

"It's possible to help disadvantaged students without creating racial barriers," said William A. Jacobson, who heads the Equal Protection Project, a Rhode Island-based conservative legal group.

On Monday, the group filed a civil rights complaint with the U.S. Department of Education against NIU.

The complaint focuses on the university's "Black Student Achievement Program" and "Black Male Initiative," both of which have been in place for decades.

The group alleges that these programs violate the Constitution because they are only available to Black students.

"Both programs discriminate on the basis of race by their titles and terminology and description of the program. Asian students can't apply. White students can't apply," said Jacobson. "That's racial discrimination. That's about as clear as you can get."

The legal group has targeted other universities for similar practices and said that in about half of the cases, the colleges respond by making the programs more inclusive.

"Our hope is that NIU will change these programs, will re-title them, will change the description of who they're intended for and will open them up to all students. And, like I said, in about half the cases we file, that is the result we achieve," said Jacobson.

The group also claimed that the Black Male Initiative program is particularly problematic because it excludes women.

A spokesperson for NIU told FOX 32 the university is reviewing the complaint.