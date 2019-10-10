No bail for man who allegedly tossed gun before officer was struck by CPD squad car

A man is accused of throwing a gun out of a car window Thursday, prompting a pursuit in Lawndale in which a Chicago police officer was struck by another officer’s patrol car.

Daniel Dunbar, 32, of Lawndale, is charged with a felony count of illegal gun possession, Chicago police said.

He was ordered held without bail by Cook County Judge David Navarro, according to court records.

Police were monitoring a “gang funeral” about 1:10 p.m. near the 1800 block of South Drake when they allegedly saw someone toss a gun out of a car, police said in a news conference Thursday.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver took off, police said. One of the officers left his squad car and tried to find the car on foot, but was struck by another officer’s squad car in an alley in the 1800 block of South Drake.

Daniel Dunbar | Chicago police

The 4 1⁄2 year CPD veteran was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said. Two suspects were arrested at the scene.

Police said Friday morning that Dunbar was charged with throwing a gun out the window, and that the second suspect was released without charging.

Dunbar is due to appear in court again Oct. 17.