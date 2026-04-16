Illinois man arrested in Chicago, charged with murder in death of infant son

The Brief A 22-year-old Watseka man is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery. Sheriff's police responded to a rural home and found a one-month-old boy not breathing. The suspect was arrested in Chicago.



A rural Illinois man is accused of beating his infant son to death last week.

What we know:

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office said 22-year-old Jason L. Ruiz is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery in connection with the death of his 3-week-old son.

Watseka first responders were called April 10 to a home in the 1600 block of North Blue Bell Bend Road for a report of a baby not breathing. The infant was taken to Iroquois Memorial Hospital and later transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago.

The child died on April 13, according to the sheriff's office.

Ruiz was taken into custody Thursday in Chicago with help from the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear why Ruiz allegedly beat his child.

"Out of respect for the ongoing legal proceedings and the victim's family, no additional information will be released at this time," the sheriff's office said in a press release.