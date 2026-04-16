Man confesses to using car to intimidate, impede federal agents during Operation Midway Blitz: prosecutors

The Brief A 27-year-old Illinois man, Anthony Gonzalez Alvarez, pleaded guilty to a federal charge for interfering with immigration agents during a Chicago operation. He admitted to ramming a federal vehicle to disrupt the operation and later filing a false police report claiming his truck was stolen. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 22.



A man admitted to using his vehicle to impede and interfere with federal immigration agents during Operation Midway Blitz in Chicago, according to prosecutors.

Anthony Gonzalez Alvarez, 27, of Lyons, Ill., pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of misprision of a felony.

According to court documents, Gonzalez Alvarez joined a caravan of cars that were following a U.S. Customs and Border Protection vehicle on the Southwest Side of Chicago on Oct. 3, 2025.

In a plea agreement, Gonzalez Alvarez admitted to driving his Ford pickup truck into the rear passenger side of the vehicle in order to stop the officers' immigration operation. The plea agreement also says that Gonzalez Alvarez filed a false report with the Chicago Police Department in order to hide that he was involved in the incident, claiming that his truck had been stolen that morning.

What's next:

His sentencing is scheduled for July 22. Gonzelez Alvarez faces a maximum sentence of three years in federal prison.