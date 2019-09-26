No Blue Line service for 9 days between O'Hare and Rosemont starting Friday

The Chicago Transit Authority’s Blue Line service will shut down Friday night for nine days of repairs between O’Hare and Rosemont stations.

Track work is planned to start 10 p.m. Friday Sept. 27 and end 4 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, the CTA said.

Free shuttle buses will accommodate riders between O’Hare Terminals 1, 2 and 3 and the Rosemont stop. Riders connecting to Terminal 5 should use an O’Hare shuttle bus from the other terminals.

Buses are set to run every 3 to 5 minutes during the day, and up to every 10 minutes during overnights, the CTA said.

The CTA urged customers to allow an extra 20 to 30 minutes of travel time during daylight hours, and a little longer in the evening and overnight.

The Blue Line suspension will allow crews to perform critical track and signal work between O’Hare and Rosemont, the CTA said. It is the first of two “extended line-cuts” part of a $207 million project to upgrade the nearly 40-year-old signal system, according to the CTA. The next shut down will happen sometime next year.