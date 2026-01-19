Fire on Chicago’s North Side leaves 3 hospitalized, including 2 firefighters: CFD
article
CHICAGO - Three people, including two firefighters, were hospitalized after a fire on the city’s North Side on Monday night.
What we know:
The Chicago Fire Department said the fire took place in the 800 block of North May Street in the Goose Island neighborhood.
One civilian and two firefighters were taken to local hospitals.
By around 9:45 p.m., the fire had been struck out.
The cause was under investigation.