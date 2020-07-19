Northbound Red Line trains to bypass Edgewater stations through end of July

Northbound CTA Red Line trains will bypass three stations in Edgewater on the North Side for the rest of the month while crews work on the tracks in the area.

Howard-bound trains will not stop at Bryn Mawr, Thorndale or Granville until 10 p.m. on July 31, according to a service alert from the CTA. Southbound service will be unaffected.

Riders who need to head north from those stations should board a southbound train and switch to northbound service at Berwyn, the CTA said. Northbound riders needing to reach the affected stations should take a Howard-bound train to Loyola and switch to southbound service.

The 84 Peterson bus will also be rerouted to connect to the Berwyn and Bryn Mawr stations, the CTA said.

The station bypass will allow crews to perform track and signal construction work to prepare for the Red and Purple Modernization project.

The project, which broke ground in October, will involve the construction of a flyover meant to ease train congestion at Belmont and reconstructed stations at Lawrence, Argyle, Berwyn and Bryn Mawr.