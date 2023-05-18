Northern Illinois Food Bank celebrates 40th anniversary

The Northern Illinois Food Bank marked its 40th anniversary with a Founder's Day event at its West Suburban Center in Geneva on Thursday.

The celebration included the unveiling of building renovations, such as a new outdoor reflection area, and a special ceremony honoring the food bank's founder, Sister Rosemarie Burian.

Working with a network of over 900 food pantries, soup kitchens, and feeding programs, the Northern Illinois Food Bank provides 80 million meals annually.