Northwest Indiana apartment complex evacuated after inspection reveals structural issues

An apartment complex in northwest Indiana was evacuated Wednesday following an inspection.

According to town officials, the Hickory Ridge Apartment Complex located at 1718 W. 55th Ave. in Merrillville had multiple structural issues.

A brick wall of the complex buckled and extensive mold was found inside during the inspection.

There are 48 units between the two buildings of the complex.

Twelve families have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

This comes on the heels of a deadly apartment collapse that occurred in Iowa last week.