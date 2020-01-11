Northwestern 62, Nebraska 57

article

Miller Kopp scored 15 points, and Northwestern snapped a five-game losing streak, hanging on to beat Nebraska 62-57 Saturday.

Nebraska's Cam Mack nailed a 3-pointer from the right to cut it to 60-57 with 51 seconds left.

After the Wildcats' Pete Nance missed from beyond the arc, Pat Spencer blocked a potential tying 3 from the wing by Dachon Burke.

Kopp then made two free throws with nine seconds left to seal Northwestern's first win since Dec. 15 against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville.

Mack scored 11 for the Cornhuskers, who shot just 31.3% and made 9 of 30 3-pointers.