Zion women steal $1.4K from Oak Brook Macy's, lead police on high-speed chase: prosecutors

Two suburban women were charged after they allegedly stole more than $1,400 worth of merchandise from the Oak Brook Macy's department store over the weekend.

Prosecutors said Asia Wallace, 32, and Kayshanda Outlaw, 24, both of Zion, led police on a high-speed chase after stealing from the Macy's located at 1 Oak Brook Center at approximately 3:41 p.m. on Saturday.

The women allegedly took several children's clothing items and fled the store without paying. Outlaw took about $839.15 worth of clothing and Wallace took about $625.50.

Prosecutors said both women entered a silver Hyundai Sonata, with Outlaw driving, and attempted to flee the scene.

Oak Brook police were called to the scene and tried to block the exit using a squad car. Outlaw allegedly side-swiped the squad car as she sped past the parking lot exit.

Officers followed the Hyundai northbound on Route 83. Outlaw exited and continued to flee eastbound on Butterfield Road where she lost control of the vehicle and crashed into another car at Prospect Avenue. During the chase, Outlaw allegedly reached 90 mph.

After the crash, both women ran from the car. The driver of the car that was hit was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Outlaw and Wallace appeared in court on Sunday. The women were charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft. Outlaw was also charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer.

Prosecutors requested that both women be held pending trial. The court released both women ahead of their arraignment on July 29.