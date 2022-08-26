Oak Lawn bar's liquor license suspended after DUI crash kills mother and injures son

A suburban family is grieving the death of their mother, while an Oak Lawn bar's liquor license is suspended after officials say over-served patrons caused a fatal accident.

Maria Anita Chacon, 66, was killed early Sunday morning in the crash near 110th and Cicero. Her 30-year-old son, Tomas Chacon, suffered severe injuries and remains hospitalized with a traumatic brain injury.

"I have no words," said Rosio Chacon, the victim’s daughter. "They were inseparable."

Loved ones say last Saturday, the mother and son attended a family cotillion. On their way home, they stopped to grab a bite to eat.

"When they got out of the diner, the accident happened," said Rosio Chacon.

It was just before 2 a.m. when investigators say a Dodge Charger and a Honda Accord were speeding. The Charger struck the back of the Cachon's Lincoln – sending it into oncoming traffic, where it collided head-on with a pickup truck.

The Honda left the roadway and hit a bench, rolling over numerous times before coming to a stop in a nearby parking lot.

Maria Anita was killed, while Tomas was badly injured. He is currently intubated in the hospital.

Investigators say Steven Bradford, 39, of Harvey was driving the Charger while Joann McNary, 32, of Chicago was driving the Honda Accord. Bradford and McNary were both charged with one count of aggravated DUI involving death and one count of reckless homicide.

"Because of their negligence, my family is suffering," said Rosio Chacon.

Officials say Bradford and McNary had come from Gaslight Bar & Grill, which has been the source of problems and complaints, according to the Village of Oak Lawn.

The Village of Oak Lawn Liquor Commissioner, Mayor Terry Vorderer, suspended the bar’s liquor license this week but loved ones of the victims say it's not enough.

"I feel that it’s too late, it’s good that they did it, but it’s too late. They’re not going to give me my mother back," said Rosio Chacon.

The bar’s license will remain revoked pending a hearing next week.

"We tried to work with the bar’s owners and managers but there clearly is a disconnect there, and we aren’t going to risk another tragedy happening as a result," Vorderer said.

The Chacon family has started a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost of their mother's funeral and their brother's medical expenses.

Maria Anita Chacon will be taken to her hometown in Mexico for her funeral.

Felicia Phillips is the current owner of Gaslight Bar & Grill. On Friday evening, Phillips’ attorney, David Courtright, released the following statement to FOX 32 Chicago:

"Ms. Phillips is emotionally distraught over the events leading up to the instant suspension. Felicia is a kind hearted woman who has endeavored to open a new restaurant kitchen out of the Gaslight. She was heartbroken to recently hear of a car accident resulting in the loss of life."