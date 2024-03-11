Off-duty officer involved in shooting in Oak Lawn near Richards High School

An off-duty officer was involved in a shooting near an Oak Lawn high school on Monday.

The shooting occurred in the 10800 block of South Central, just blocks away from Harold L. Richards High School.

The Oak Lawn Division Chief of Investigations confirmed to FOX 32 Chicago that the shooting did involve an off-duty officer, but could not confirm any other details.

FOX 32's Nate Rodgers is headed to the scene. We will update this story as more details become available.