2 elderly siblings found dead during welfare check in Oak Lawn

The Brief Two elderly siblings were found dead inside an Oak Lawn home during a welfare check. Police said both had apparent gunshot wounds and a firearm was recovered. Investigators believe the incident is isolated and no suspects are being sought.



Two elderly siblings were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds inside an Oak Lawn home Thursday afternoon during a police welfare check.

What we know:

Around noon, Oak Lawn police were called to a home in the 10000 block of South Maple Avenue after a health care worker was unable to make contact with the occupants. Officers entered the home and found the two people dead.

A gun was recovered at the scene, police said. Investigators believe the incident is isolated and they are not searching for any additional suspects.

The victims were taken to the Cook County medical examiner's office for autopsies. As of Friday afternoon, their identities have not yet been released. Police said the investigation remains ongoing.