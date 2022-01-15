Oak Park holds birthday celebration for Betty White

A centennial celebration in was held Saturday in Oak Park for late actress Betty White.

The village is the birthplace of the late, great comedian. White's 100th birthday would have been on Monday.

Oak Park had been planning a birthday party, but turned it into a celebration of life after her passing in late December.

Activities took place outside the Classic Cinemas Lake Theater.

A vocalist performed The Golden Girls theme song and a local historian talked about White's incredible impact.

There was also an Animal Care League adoption event.