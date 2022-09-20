Off-duty Chicago cop shot in face during apparent road rage incident

An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot in the face during an apparent road rage incident Tuesday afternoon on the Northwest Side.

The shooting happened around 3:10 p.m. in the Irving Park neighborhood near Elston Avenue and Addison Street.

The female probationary officer was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Police Supt. David Brown said at a news conference.

"She is talking, she apparently did not lose consciousness," he said. "So thank goodness that she’s going to be able to recover."

According to police, the 27-year-old officer was traveling northbound on Elston Avenue when a vehicle in front of her abruptly stopped. The vehicle then reversed into the officer's car before the suspect pulled a gun and fired shots.

The offender then fled the scene.

"Really, everywhere across this country, it seems personal conflicts have ended more and more with escalating violence," Brown said. "So it’s a concern of ours."

The shooting apparently happened at a Jiffy Lube service station, which was cordoned off with police tape.

Brown said police have the license plate of the SUV but weren’t immediately releasing it to the media.

No one was in custody, and no passengers were in the car with the officer, he said.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.