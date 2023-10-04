Offender pushed woman into her Chicago home, sexually assaulted her: police

A woman was sexually assaulted inside her Englewood residence Wednesday morning.

At about 11:15 a.m., a 26-year-old woman was standing on the front porch of her residence in the 300 block of South May Street when an unknown male offender approached her, police said.

The offender put his arm around the victim's neck and pushed her into the residence. The offender then sexually assaulted the woman and took her cell phone.

She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Area One detectives are investigating.