Officer-involved shooting prompts heavy police presence in Aurora

By Cody King
Published  January 21, 2026 1:54pm CST
Aurora
AURORA - An officer-involved shooting in Aurora prompted a large police presence Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities. 

What we know:

Aurora police were called around 1 p.m. Wednesday to the 300 block of South Broadway.

Authorities have not released details about what happened or whether there are any injuries but did confirm an officer-involved shooting occurred. Police asked the public to avoid the area because of the heavy police presence but there is no active threat to the public. 

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Aurora Police Department. 

