Officer-involved shooting prompts heavy police presence in Aurora
AURORA - An officer-involved shooting in Aurora prompted a large police presence Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.
What we know:
Aurora police were called around 1 p.m. Wednesday to the 300 block of South Broadway.
Authorities have not released details about what happened or whether there are any injuries but did confirm an officer-involved shooting occurred. Police asked the public to avoid the area because of the heavy police presence but there is no active threat to the public.
This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Aurora Police Department.