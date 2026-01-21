Officer-involved shooting prompts heavy police presence in Aurora

An officer-involved shooting in Aurora prompted a large police presence Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

What we know:

Aurora police were called around 1 p.m. Wednesday to the 300 block of South Broadway.

Authorities have not released details about what happened or whether there are any injuries but did confirm an officer-involved shooting occurred. Police asked the public to avoid the area because of the heavy police presence but there is no active threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.