Officials report 2,428 new COVID-19 cases, 40 deaths

State officials announced Sunday 2,428 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 40 additional deaths.

The new cases were among 86,871 tests sent to the Illinois Department of Public Health over the past 24 hours, lowering the state’s test positivity rate from 4.0% to 3.9%.

As of Friday night, 2,467 people in Illinois were hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 538 patients on intensive care and 289 requiring ventilators.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,126,301 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said. The state’s death toll now stands at 19,243.

Saturday, 36,851 doses of the vaccine were administered in Illinois. The state’s seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 42,931 doses.

As of last night, 1,829,575 doses of the vaccine have been delivered to health care providers and long-term care facilities in the state. So far, a total of 981,988 doses have been administered.