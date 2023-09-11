Olha Solovei-Zmiievska: Chicago woman missing since June

Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a 40-year-old woman who has been missing since late June.

Olha Solovei-Zmiievska is missing from the 6200 block of W. Belmont and was last seen on June 24, 2023, around 11 a.m.

According to police, Olha frequents the area of Central and Belmont and the 2900 block of N. Central. She also may have been spotted in the area of Pulaski and Fullerton, and she may frequent the area of 500-600 S. Austin Ave., which shares a border with suburban Oak Park.

Olha is described as a white woman, with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5-foot-7 and weighing 135 pounds. She has a tattoo on her arm that says, "MAIIA."

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD's Special Victims Unit at 312-746-6554.