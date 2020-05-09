One man killed, another wounded in shooting in West Pullman

One man was killed and another was wounded Saturday in a shooting in West Pullman on the Far South Side, according to police.

The pair were in an eastbound vehicle about 2:55 p.m. on 121st Street when a light-colored vehicle pulled up next to them near Lafayette Avenue, Chicago police said. Someone inside the light-colored vehicle opened fire and struck one man, 25, in the thigh and abdomen, and the other, 26, in the foot.

The men’s vehicle crashed into a home in the 12100 block of South State Street, police said. The 25-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The 26-year-old was taken to Roseland Hospital, where he was stabilized, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

Area Two detectives are investigating.