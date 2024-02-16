One of three suspects arrested for robbing delivery driver in Evanston

An 18-year-old is in custody after he and two other people robbed a pizza delivery driver in Evanston last December.

The driver was making a delivery in the 2200 block of Foster Street when he was approached by three suspects at 11:55 p.m. on Dec. 10, 2023.

One of the three had a knife and told the driver he was being robbed.

The driver tried to go back to his vehicle when a second suspect reached inside and grabbed his phone, police say.

The third suspect demanded the passcode for the phone before the driver sped away from the scene.

Following an investigation by the Evanston Police Detective Bureau, one of the suspects was identified as Samnang Toem.

He was taken to the Evanston Police Department for questioning.

Toem admitted to police that he took part in the robbery, but said he was not armed.

On Feb. 14, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office reviewed the investigation and handed down one felony count of armed robbery for Toem.

The two other suspects have not yet been captured. Anyone with more information is urged to contact Evanston PD's Detective Bureau at 847-866-5040.