'One Pill Can Kill': Chicago aims to combat drug use, overdoses among young people

In response to the alarming rise in fentanyl-related deaths, a proactive community in Chicago is determined to educate children before drug dealers can reach them.

A gathering — called "One Pill Can Kill" — was held Tuesday night in Beverly, with the aim of enlightening parents and children about the dangers of drug abuse.

The meeting featured families who have tragically lost children to drug overdoses, individuals in recovery from addiction, and representatives from both the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Chicago Fire Department.

Last year alone, fentanyl and opioid use contributed to a staggering 3,000 deaths.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

"We're seeing kids as young as late grammar school where this is hitting, and we're in a time of year now where kids are studying for exams and under a lot of stress. They may think they're trying an Adderall or something to help them focus, but literally, one pill can kill," said Alderman Matt O'Shea.

The crux of the matter, according to Alderman O'Shea, lies in parents engaging in difficult conversations with their children about the perils of consuming unknown substances.

By fostering open dialogue and providing essential information, parents can play a vital role in safeguarding their children's well-being.