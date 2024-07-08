Online daters targeted in armed robbery scheme in Chicago

Online daters are experiencing a true dating horror story after agreeing to what they think is a date with someone they met through an online dating site, but they are really being set up to get robbed at gunpoint.

The robberies are happening near or at the victim's homes in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. So far, the offender has struck four times within the past two weeks.

In multiple incidents, the offender came to the "dates" and took out a gun demanding the victim's belongings.

One victim even had their car stolen by the offender after he pulled out a gun, took their keys and drove off.

If you meet someone through a dating website, police recommend that you meet them in a public location like a restaurant to ensure your safety.

Police are looking for a man between 20 to 30-years old who was last seen wearing a black ski mask and hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with any information on the robberies is asked to call area four detectives at 312-746-8253.