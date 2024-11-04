Orland Park man arrested for punching election judge in the face, police say

The Brief A 24-year-old Orland Park man was arrested for assaulting an election judge on Sunday morning. The man, Daniel Schmidt, refused to wait in line to vote and became aggressive when confronted by election officials. Schmidt faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, including aggravated battery and resisting arrest.



An Orland Park man was arrested after allegedly assaulting an election judge at the township office during early voting Sunday morning.

Daniel Schmidt, 24, was accused of punching an election judge in the face after being told he had to wait in line to vote.

Police were called the Orland Park Township Office located at 14807 Ravinia Ave. around 11 a.m. for reports of a disturbance in the voting line. When officers arrived, Schmidt was being detained by several people.

Schmidt allegedly walked past other people waiting in line to vote, and the election judge posted at the entrance of the voting area asked him to go to the back of the line. Police said Schmidt tried to push past the judge but was stopped. He then began to yell profanities and hit the judge, knocking their glasses off.

Daniel Schmidt

Bystanders jumped in and restrained Schmidt until officers arrived. Police said he also resisted arrest.

Schmidt was eventually taken into custody and charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery of a victim over 60; two felony counts of aggravated battery in a public place and several misdemeanors.

He was held overnight and taken to court for a detention hearing Monday morning.