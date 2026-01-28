Oswego police seek public's help in homicide investigation in southwest suburb

The Brief A woman was found dead this week in the 400 block of Valentine Way in Oswego. A man was taken into custody during a traffic stop, but the investigation is ongoing. Police are asking nearby residents to review surveillance footage and check their yards for anything suspicious.



Following the death of a woman in Oswego on Tuesday, police in the southwest suburb are asking residents in several nearby neighborhoods for help in the homicide investigation.

What we know:

Oswego police were called to a home in the 400 block of Valentine Way at around 1:10 p.m. There, officers found an unresponsive woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness reported seeing a man running south across Wolfs Crossing Road, and officers were also given a vehicle description and license plate number believed to be connected to the suspect. They searched the area and later stopped a vehicle that matched the description.

The driver was then taken into custody without incident, according to police.

As part of the ongoing investigation, police are asking residents in Prescott Mill, Hudson Pointe and Echelon Oswego to review any home or vehicle surveillance footage that may show the below-pictured man or vehicle on Tuesday before 1:45 p.m.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Person of interest connected to Oswego homicide. | OPD

Police are also asking people who put trash cans at the curb before that time to check in and around their cans and yards for items that do not belong there. Anyone who finds something suspicious is asked not to touch it and to call 911.

What we don't know:

The identity of the woman and details about how she died remain unclear. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

What's next:

Police said the investigation is ongoing and that they are working with the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office to determine possible charges.

"This is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public," Oswego PD said in a post on Facebook.