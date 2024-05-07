Outdoor dining season kicks off amidst political debate over Clark Street closure

Outdoor dining season is underway, contingent upon favorable weather conditions.

However, a political dispute has emerged regarding the potential closure of a bustling section of Clark Street in River North.

Some local restaurants along the 400 block of North Clark Street have petitioned the city to shut down the street, a measure implemented since the onset of COVID-19, to create an outdoor dining plaza.

This proposal, which has been successful in previous years, has sparked division within the community.

While advocates argue for the benefits of pedestrian-friendly dining spaces, opponents, including numerous businesses and neighborhood groups, insist on keeping the street open to vehicular traffic, citing concerns about traffic congestion and its impact on nearby establishments.

The developers of the Google Thompson Center recently addressed the mayor, highlighting the organizations that oppose this closure represent 600,000 individuals.

A nearby apartment building owner expressed apprehension about the street closure, asserting that it could potentially jeopardize residents' accessibility, thereby posing a risk to their well-being.

The decision rests with the Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) and will ultimately be determined by Alderman Brendan Reilly. Opposition groups have noted Reilly's previous commitment to ending the program in 2023.

Reilly's intentions remain undisclosed, with speculation suggesting a possible hybrid solution involving the closure of curb lanes while maintaining the middle of the street open to vehicular traffic.