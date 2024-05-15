Expand / Collapse search

Chicago teachers rally at state capitol for additional $1B in funding

By and
Published  May 15, 2024 1:24pm CDT
Chicago Teachers Union
FOX 32 Chicago

CTU members rally at state capitol for more funding for Chicago schools

Hundreds of Chicago teachers traveled to Springfield Wednesday to lobby lawmakers for more school funding.

CHICAGO - Chicago teachers traveled to Springfield Wednesday morning to lobby lawmakers for more funding. 

As many as 600 Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) members were invited to make the trip, but Chicago Public Schools (CPS) officials said less than 200 showed up.

Those in attendance echoed Mayor Brandon Johnson who said that the state underfunded CPS to the tune of $1 billion. 

"We demand because it was promised and our kids deserve it. We have to fund our schools, fully fund them with everything that we can," CTU member Carrene Beverly-Bass said.

The governor's budget office said the state is already spending over $2 billion this year on CPS, and that's disproportionately higher than other state school districts. 

Chicago teachers head to state capital to request more funding

Hundreds of Chicago Teachers Union members and parents made their way to Springfield Wednesday morning to ask for more funding. The CTU said CPS was shot $1.1 billion in comparison to other districts across the state.

"For the mayor, and now his minions in the Chicago Teachers Union, to come down here and try to bully lawmakers into more money, they claim they are being short-changed, is absolutely outrageous," Sen. Don DeWitte said. 

Republican lawmakers also noted that CPS has seen an 11% decline in enrollment over the last couple of years, and said they believe suburban taxpayers are subsidizing the city. 