Chicago teachers rally at state capitol for additional $1B in funding

Chicago teachers traveled to Springfield Wednesday morning to lobby lawmakers for more funding.

As many as 600 Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) members were invited to make the trip, but Chicago Public Schools (CPS) officials said less than 200 showed up.

Those in attendance echoed Mayor Brandon Johnson who said that the state underfunded CPS to the tune of $1 billion.

"We demand because it was promised and our kids deserve it. We have to fund our schools, fully fund them with everything that we can," CTU member Carrene Beverly-Bass said.

The governor's budget office said the state is already spending over $2 billion this year on CPS, and that's disproportionately higher than other state school districts.

"For the mayor, and now his minions in the Chicago Teachers Union, to come down here and try to bully lawmakers into more money, they claim they are being short-changed, is absolutely outrageous," Sen. Don DeWitte said.

Republican lawmakers also noted that CPS has seen an 11% decline in enrollment over the last couple of years, and said they believe suburban taxpayers are subsidizing the city.