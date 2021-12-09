Oxford High School shooting: Two $100M lawsuits allege school officials knew of threats

Attorney Geoffrey Fieger has filed two $100 million lawsuits against Oxford High School officials, claiming they had knowledge of threats before last week's deadly school shooting.

The lawsuits have been filed on behalf of one of the surviving victims and her sister, who was next to her when she was shot.

The school principal, district superintendent, the dean of students, two counselors, a staff member, and two teachers are named in the suits.

The suits allege that parents alerted school administrators about worrisome social media posts made by suspected shooter Ethan Crumbley before the shooting.

It is repeatedly noted that the school safety liaison officer apparently was not informed after Crumbley was allegedly caught searching for ammunition on his phone during class, leading to a meeting with him.

Crumbley, 15, is accused of killing four students after opening fire at the Oakland County school Nov. 30.

He is charged with one count of terrorism, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm while committing a felony.

