Pace to host 'Hire on the Spot' event in Plainfield

Pace is hosting a "Hire on the Spot" event in suburban Chicago this week.

The event will take place on Wednesday between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. at 14539 S. Depot Dr., in Plainfield.

For bus operator candidates, Pace is reminding the public to bring their Secretary of State driver's abstract/MVR. There will also be a 90-minute assessment session starting at 11:30 a.m. for the candidates.

In addition, other career options can be explored at the event for those interested. Pace says same-day job offers will be made, and light refreshments will be available to all attendees.

Pace says they remain committed to removing financial barriers by offering free permit courses to obtain a Class "B" commercial driver's license (CDL), and paid training for qualified candidates.

For more information, visit PaceBus.com/careers.