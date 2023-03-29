Pair charged in 2022 deadly shooting in Austin

article

Two people were charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting last June in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

Glenn Bland, 38, and Adrianna Vanzant, 18, are accused of opening fire on 42-year-old Laron Powell who was riding in a vehicle on June 15, 2022 in the 5200 block of West Kamerling Avenue, officials said.

Powell was struck in the head, back and arm and was transported to Humboldt Park Hospital where he died from his injuries three days later, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Bland and Vanzant were arrested Monday in the 200 block of North Kenneth Avenue and the 5500 block of West Grand Avenue, respectively, police said.

They were each charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

The pair is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.