Pair charged with robbing Red Line rider at gunpoint

article

A teen and a man have been charged with robbing a CTA Red Line rider Wednesday morning on Chicago's South Side.

Martreon Ollison, 20, and a 17-year-old boy are accused of flashing weapons and robbing a 28-year-old man who was riding a train around 3 a.m. near the 87th Street station, police said.

The pair was taken into custody minutes later by responding officers, police said.

Both suspects were charged with armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Ollison was also charged with aggravated robbery indicating a firearm. He faces one citation for possessing a replica firearm/pellet gun.

They are scheduled to appear in court Friday.